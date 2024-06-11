MALAWI TO GO FOR NATIONWIDE PRAYERS AS SEARCH FOR CHILIMA CONTINUES

As the search intensifies for the missing plane carrying Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine others, President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has called for nationwide prayers to seek divine intervention in finding the missing aircraft.

In a statement released by Reverend Brian Kamwendo, the Special Advisor to the President of Religious Affairs, Malawians are urged to come together in prayer through their respective religious and community structures.

The call for prayer comes as efforts to locate the missing plane are ongoing and malawians continue to question the parameters of the search efforts.

Kamwendo emphasized the importance of seeking God’s guidance and protection during this challenging time saying prayers secretariats have been tasked with coordinating and providing guidance for the special prayer sessions that are expected to take place across the country.

The nation remains devastated on the whereabouts of the country’s veep as it unites in hope and faith as the search for the missing Vice President and other passengers continues, with prayer.

Pic: A similar MDF aircraft believed to have gone missing.

Credit- Mibawa TV