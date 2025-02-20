MALAWIAN AUTHORITIES DECLINE TO CLAIM A BODY AN UNIDENTIFIED MAN WHO COMMITTED SUICIDE DESPITE INDICATIONS THAT HE IS MALAWIAN.



19 FEBRUARY,2025.



The BCG vaccination marks of the man are on the right shoulder, an indication that is of Malawian descent.



The body of the unidentified man was discovered hanging in an unfinished house on the Zambian side along the border with Malawi.





The suicide is suspected to have happened between 17 and 18 February, 2025.



Lundazi Police station, through Gumbilwe police post received the report around 10:00 hours on February 18, 2025 through a member of the Community Crime Prevention Unit, Jason Zyala 36 of Why Not area along the border town.





The deceased and yet to be identified, is believed to be between 20 and 25 years of age.



Physical inspection on the deceased body revealed no visible injuries.





However, police say a BCG vaccination mark was visible on the right shoulder, suggesting that he is a Malawian National as Zambians have their BCG vaccination mark on the left arm.



Malawian police at Jenda were immediately informed of the incident, police say.





However, despite visiting the crime scene, Malawian police have allegedly declined to collect the body to their side, arguing that it was not theirs.





Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Robertson Mweemba, has confirmed the case to ZANIS in Lundazi.





The body has since been taken to Mwase Health Post Mortuary on the Zambian side awaiting identification and possible burial



ZANIS/LUNDAZI