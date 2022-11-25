Malawian Vice President Saulos Chilima arrested over US$280,000 bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested Vice President of Malawi Saulos Chilima on allegations that he received money amounting to USD 280,000 (K280 milllion) from United Kingdom based businessperson Zuneth Sattar to assist him secure government contracts

According to a press statement from the bureau signed by ACB spokesperson Egrita Ndala, Chilima was given the money between March 2021 and October 2021.

“He received advantage in form of money amounting to USD 280,000 and other items from Zuneth Sattar as a reward for Dr. Chilima to assist Xaviar Limited and Malachitte FZE, which are companies connected to Zuneth Sattar to be awarded contracts by the Malawi Government,” reads part of the statement.

Chilima has been taken to Court where he is expected to be charged with three counts of corrupt practices by a public officer contrary to section 24(1) of the Corrupt Practices Act as read with section 34 of the Corrupt Practices Act.

He will also answer two counts of receiving advantage for using influence in regard to contracts contrary to section 29 (1) (b) of the Corrupt Practices Act as read with section 34 of the Corrupt Practices Act.

The Malawi Vice President will also answer one count of failing to make a full report to a police officer or an officer of the Bureau that an advantage had been corruptly given contrary to section 36 (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act.

In June, President Lazarus Chakwera stopped delegating duties to Chilima following the bribery allegations.

Sattar, who is alleged to have bribed over 50 public officers to secure contracts which were allegedly used to defraud government of billions of Kwacha, was arrested in the United Kingdom but is yet to be charged.