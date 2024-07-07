Malawi’s 60th birthday: Chakwera pardons 35 inmates

President Lazarus Chakwera has pardoned 35 inmates as part of Malawi’s 60th independence celebrations.

Chakwera has freed prisoners as mandated by Section 89(2) of the Constitution of Malawi.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Homeland Security on July 6, 2024, says prisoners granted pardon include those who have served half of their sentences, elderly prisoners, female convicts accompanied by their children in prison, and chronically ill convicts.

.”Furthermore, the President has also granted a general amnesty to convicted prisoners serving determinate sentences, reducing their respective sentences by nine months as a measure to decongest the prisons,” says the statement.

This year’s independence celebrations were dedicated to prayers in honoring the late veep Saulos Chilima and eight others who died in plane crash on June 10, 2024 in Chikangawa Forest in Mzimba district.

Chilima was later buried at his home village Nsipe on June 17.