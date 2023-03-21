Malawi’s Cyclone Freddy impact: Death toll at 499, displacing 508,244 people

About 499 people have died with 1,332 injuries while displacing 508,244 due to Tropical Cyclone Freddy impact in Malawi’s southern region districts.

About 427 people are missing since the Cyclone hit the region on March 10, 2023.

This is according to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA)’s new preliminary reports received form councils on damages caused byTropical Cyclone Freddy (TCF) as of Monday, March 20, 2023.

“DoDMA has received rapid assessment reports from 15 affected councils,namely; Balaka, Blantyre City, Blantyre District, Chikwawa, Chiradzulu,Machinga, Mangochi, Mulanje, Mwanza, Neno, Nsanje, Phalombe, Thyolo, Zomba City and Zomba District.

“As of Monday, 20th March 2023, the number of displaced people is at 508,244,with 534 camps set to accommodate the displaced.

“The death toll has risenfrom 476 to 499, with 1,332 injuries. The number of reported missing persons is at 427 from 349,” reads part of DoDMA statement.

This comes as Malawi Defence Force (MDF), the Malawi Police Service (MPS), and the United Kingdom search and rescue teams continue their operations.

The MDF is also airlifting relief items, medical supplies, and personnel to places notaccessible by road.

In addition, the helicopters dispatched by thegovernments of the United Republic of Tanzania and the Republic of Zambiacontinue airlifting relief assistance to areas that are inaccessible by road andwater.

Adds DoDMA, “The helicopters have also started airlifting people in need of medicalattention from affected districts to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH).

“The national interagency assessment team is supporting affected councils withassessments to establish the total number of affected people and theirimmediate needs”.

Following the declaration of a state of disaster by President Lazarus Chakwera, foreign missions, governments, local andinternational organizations, companies, and individuals of goodwill continue providing various support towards TCF response operations.

The department says will regularly update the general public on provision ofassistance, usage and any related development.