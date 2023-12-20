Malawi’s Prophet Christopher Phiri convicted for sleeping with own biological daughter

A Senior Resident Magistrate Court in Mangochi on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, convicted prophet Christopher Phiri, founder of the Supernatural Embassy Ministry, of indecent assault and having sexual activity with a child.

Prophet Phiri 40, who was first answering a case of having sexual intercourse with her underage biological daughter, denied the case.

But the state, through its lawyer Brenda Khwale, changed the charge to indecent assault and having sexual activity with a child, for which he pleaded guilty.

Eventually, Magistrate Muhammad Maxwell Chande convicted him on the two charges.

Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned to December 29, 2023, for submissions pending sentencing,

Prophet Phiri therefore remains in police custody.