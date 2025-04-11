MALAWI’S SYNOD PASTORS UNDER FIRE FOR PRAYERS LINKED TO FORMER PRESIDENT MUTHARIKA’S POLITICAL COMEBACK



By: Times360Malawi



The Blantyre Synod summoned some of its pastors before the church’s disciplinary committee after they conducted prayers at the home of former President Peter Mutharika.





The chairperson of the committee that organized the visit to Mutharika, Pastor Chikondi Banda, has responded to three charges brought against him.



The pastors conducted the prayers at Mutharika’s residence in February this year.





Speaking after appearing before the committee, Pastor Banda said he answered to three charges, including one where he allegedly shouted “DPP woyee” during the prayer session.





Another pastor, Kingsley Maulana, said they went to pray for Mutharika because he is a member of their CCAP congregation.





The chairperson of the disciplinary committee, Pastor Joseph Thipa, confirmed the meeting and said the committee will submit its findings to higher authorities who will make a final decision on the matter.





During the prayers, the pastors also pledged to support Mutharika in his efforts to return to government.



