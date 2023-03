MALE NURSE FOUND DEAD IN HIS HOUSE

Ikeleng’i District of North Western is mourning the death of the dedicated, humble and friendly male nurse by the name of Samuel Kapinga. He was found dead on Sunday Afternoon in his house. He was a nurse at Mpola Rural Health Post in Ikeleng’i District of North Western Province. Condolences to the family and friends across the country. Until We Meet Again, May His Soul Rest In Eternal Peace!

CREDIT: ZAI