Male s33x worker reportedly met with federal investigators to hand over video of one of Diddy’s alleged 2023 s33x tapes

A male s3x worker has reportedly met with federal investigators in New York City to hand over video of one of Diddy’s alleged 2023 s3x tapes.

According to TMZ, the man met with federal investigators on Wednesday, September 25, in NYC, and signed a proffer agreement, which allows someone to speak to the feds without fear of prosecution.

It was also gathered that he provided a video recording of one of Diddy’s sex encounters with a male s3x worker and another woman.

The man reportedly told the feds what kind of drugs Diddy liked to use during the “freak-offs” and detailed the specific encounter he claims was caught on tape. He said the threesome took place in May 2023 after the male s3x worker flew from Atlanta to Miami to meet up with Diddy and the woman. He also added that Diddy filmed them as they had intercourse.

Diddy was arrested on September 16 on three charges: s3x trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prost!tution.

The music mogul pleaded not guilty and remains behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.