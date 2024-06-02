Malema outlines conditions for coalition government

(BBC) The leader of South Africa’s radical Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has outlined the conditions under which it will form a coalition with the African National Congress (ANC).

Julius Malema said its demands included the expropriation of white-owned land without compensation.

He identified this as a “cardinal principle” of the EFF, and said the party would not compromise on any talks with the ANC.

“There are certain fundamental things which are deal breakers,” he said.

Mr. Malema added that the EFF wanted to “work with the ANC”.

“If there is one party we can work with, it’s the ANC because when the ANC is comprised, they are not arrogant, you can work with them,” Mr. Malema added.

The EFF lost third spot in the election to former President Jacob Zuma’s new party, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK).

He was gracious in his response, described the MK’s performance as “commendable” and “decisive”.