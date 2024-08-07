Malema says Chiwenga was ‘used’ and ‘weakened’, calls on youths to rise against Mnangagwa

Julius Malema, leader of South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party, has urged the young people in Zimbabwe to rise up against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s “tyrannical” regime, adding that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga no longer has the capacity to save the country after being “used” and “weakened”.

Addressing a lecture on “Security and Good Governance in Africa” at Rhodes University in Grahamstown, Eastern Cape on Monday, Malema said the regional leaders must have political will to speak for the people of Zimbabwe.

The outspoken politician also urged the Zimbabwean youths to be united and rise up against the regime.

“The Zimbabwean youths must rise because that not will not come to an end as long as there is no unity of purpose,” he said.

Malema castigated Chiwenga who led the military coup that ousted late former President Robert Mugabe, saying he was “used” and now “weakened”.

Malema’s statement seemingly suggested that Chiwenga has no capacity to stop Mnangagwa from extending his term of office beyond the constitutionally mandated two-term limit in 2028.

“Chiwenga is done, he will not be anything. They used him. Chiwenga is no longer the most powerful military man in Zimbabwe now. They have weakened him,” Malema stated.

“Only the power of the youth of Zimbabwe can change the political status quo, and the Zimbabweans have to know that we are with them, including Zimbabweans who are here in South Africa…

“Go and fight from there. It’s high time that you take it upon yourselves to organise so that we know that at least you’re also doing something.

Malema’s sentiments come at a time when Zanu-PF is being threatened by serious factionalism stemming from succession battles between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga.

Mnangagwa’s unwillingness to relinquish power is suspected by many, who point to the vocal advocacy for an extension of his term by his political allies.

The fact that the Zanu-PF leader has not reined in these supporters has only fueled speculation about Mnangagwa’s true plans.