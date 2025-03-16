Malema voices support for Venancio Mondlane, condemns Mozambique’s state brutality





Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has voiced his strong condemnation of the violence in Mozambique after meeting with the country’s esteemed politician, Mr Venancio Mondlane.





Malema criticized the Mozambican government for using state brutality to suppress its people, emphasizing that such tactics could never extinguish the people’s unwavering determination.





He called for an immediate halt to the killings of innocent lives and demanded that the government acknowledge its defeat.





Malema’s message concluded with the powerful phrase, “Aluta continua,” underscoring the ongoing fight for justice and the resilience of the people in the face of oppression.