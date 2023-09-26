Mali delays February polls for ‘technical reasons’

The military junta in Mali has said it will postpone the presidential election that had been scheduled for February

A government spokesman, Col Abdoulaye Maiga, said a new date would be announced and that parliamentary polls would be held separately.

He said the delay was due to “technical reasons” including issues linked to the adoption of a new constitution and a review of the electoral laws.

Civil society groups and the opposition have expressed their disappointment following this announcement.

The elections were intended to return Mali to constitutional rule after military coups in 2020 and 2021.

The junta had initially proposed the elections to be held in 2026, then revised it to 2025 and finally moving it to February 2024 after pressure from the West African bloc Ecowas.