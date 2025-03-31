Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso have introduced tariff on goods imported from ECOWAS countries

Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso have introduced a 0.5 per cent tariff on goods imported from countries outside the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

In January, the three Sahel nations announced their withdrawal from the regional body – Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) – to form the AES, citing colonial powers influence on ECOWAS.

Despite their departure, they will temporarily retain access to ECOWAS privileges, such as the free movement of people and goods, until the terms of separation are finalised through ongoing negotiations.

Additionally, the AES has implemented a joint programme targeted at goods imported from non-member states and countries without a customs agreement with the alliance.

According to a document signed by Mali’s military leader and AES president, General Assimi Goïta, the revenue from this tariff will be allocated to finance AES initiatives, including economic development, public infrastructure projects, and social support programs.

Importantly, goods in transit, aid, donations, and non-refundable subsidies are exempt from customs duties. Mali’s Minister of Economy and Finance, Alousséni Sanou, has emphasised that the new tariff does not constitute an added burden on consumers.

“We have the ECOWAS community tax, which is uniformly applied,” Sanou explained during a televised address. “For Malian consumers, this tariff is merely a transfer and will not impact imports or the price of imported food.”

The military-led governments of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso who all seized power through coups between 2020 and 2023 have stated their commitment to pursuing policies of independence.