MALI’S MILITARY LEADER HAVE THIS TO TELL THE WORLD

“I am aware that am a mortal, I am not perfect. History will judge me one day, but until then all I ask for is your support.

I did not choose this path on my own. She imposed herself on me. God alone knows what He’s doing.

I will strive to get to the end, but if I die before reaching our goal, do continue the project without me and lay the groundwork for change with my blood and my flesh.

No sacrifice is so much for this country.

I am not Thomas Sankara, nor Jerry Rawlings. I am Assimi Goïta. Remember me as a reformer not a revolutionary. Remember me as the bearer of hope to the people, the one who came when your blood was shed for your desire for change.

I will go to the end of my mission. I will never betray your trust.

Death doesn’t scare me, I saw it every day on the battlefield, it’s failure that scares me.

If death marries me on the way to our target, do not mourn me. Don’t make my grave a sanctuary. I did what I thought was right for my country. I did it for me but I did it for you too.

I am Assimi, the man who smiles every day with death.”