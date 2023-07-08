Malole MP Hon. Kalimi in Road Traffic Accident

Hon. Kalimi in Road Traffic Accident

Family, Malole Member of Parliament, Hon. Robert Kaela Kalimi was involved in a road traffic accident last night.

The accident occurred in Lusaka on Great East Road on his way home to Silverest, after the Check-Point.

He was rushed to hospital and has been admitted to Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital Intensive Care Unit were he is receiving treatment.

Leaders of the party such as Patriotic Front Acting President Hon. Given Lubinda and Hon. Christopher Kangombe rushed to the hospital to check on the condition of Hon. Kalimi.

We continue to pray for healing.

Details later.