MALUPENGA’S WIFE TRANSFERRED FROM LUSAKA MAGISTRATE COURT

Former Information permanent secretary Amos Malupenga’s wife, Betty, is among a dozen resident magistrates transferred from Lusaka to the outskirts of the country.

Betty has served as a resident magistrate in Lusaka for over 10 years.

Minister of Justice Mulambo Haimbe has made the transfers in the wake of complaints that most judicial officers were PF aligned.