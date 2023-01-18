Mama Fringilla Dies

“She created famous boerewors and pies”

Fringilla wrote

Fringilla sadly said Goodbye to their much loved Mamma and co-founder of Fringilla, Minnie Woodley, who passed away on 17 January 2023

She was a larger than life character, and her love for her family, Andrew, Julie, her grandchildren and great grandchildren knew no bounds. Her warmth towards her friends and all who passed through our gates was abundant.

She was full of joy and hospitality, and her zest for life was exuberant.

Minnie, together with her husband George who we lost 7 months ago, were the visionaries in the start up of Fringilla and most of its enterprises.They lived life to the fullest, worked hard and were full of ideas and creativity.

Our famous boerewors and pies were created by her, as well as all the tasty treats our customers enjoy at the restaurant. She was an enthusiastic gardener and our gardens were touched by her artistic talent. She was so loved, admired and respected and we will miss her greatly.

May her soul rest in peace