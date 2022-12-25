MAMBILIMA MP HAILS ECL AND PF ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE INITIATIVES…

By Staff Reporter

OPPOSITION Patriotic Front PF Mambilima Constituency Member of Parliament Hon Jean Chisenga has applauded former President Edgar Lungu and the PF for initiating massive road infrastructure projects in Luapula Province.

The MP was Speaking when she inspected commencement of road works on the Mweenda Kasomeno road that had been paused after UPND took office in 2021

Hon CHISENGA said that the Mweenda Kasomeno road is one integral pathway that will boast trade between Congo and Zambia as well as link Mwense District to other neighboring districts like Chipili.

She thanked president LUNGU and his then PF Government for undertaking to work on the Mweenda Kasomeno road.

She said that since the PF left office the works on the road had been stopped by the New Dawn Government for well over a year much to the disadvantage of the local people who were eagerly waiting to see it take shape.

“ this is a very integral road not only for the people of Mambilima Constituency but the entire zambia as this road links zambia and Congo through the famous Mweenda Kasomeno bridge and so it was devastating to our people here when the New Government delayed works on the road” Hon CHISENGA said.

The Youthful Parliamentarian said it remains her duty to ensure that the New Dawn Government lives up to their promises to the people of Mambilima even as they undertake to complete PF and ECL initiated projects.

She said that as area Member of Parliament she would not seat back and let her people be disenfranchised in any way hence her constantly reminding the new dawn government to have the road works at Kasomeno Mweenda commence this year.

Hon CHISENGA said it is gratifying to see the contractor back on site and ready to commence works on the road after a year long of stoppage.