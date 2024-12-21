MAMBILIMA MP JEAN CHISENGA, LAWER CELESTINE MUKANDILA OUT OF POLICE CELLS AFTER SPENDING A NIGHT

Mambilima member of of parliament Jean Chisenga and Lusaka based lawyer Celestine Mukandila have been released on police bond in Kawambwa.

The duo were received by Tonse Alliance leaders led by Pastor Peter Chanda, MP Brian Mundubile, PF legal Chairman who is alsk an MP George Chisanga and other senior officials.