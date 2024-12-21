MAMBILIMA MP JEAN CHISENGA, LAWER CELESTINE MUKANDILA OUT OF POLICE CELLS AFTER SPENDING A NIGHT
Mambilima member of of parliament Jean Chisenga and Lusaka based lawyer Celestine Mukandila have been released on police bond in Kawambwa.
The duo were received by Tonse Alliance leaders led by Pastor Peter Chanda, MP Brian Mundubile, PF legal Chairman who is alsk an MP George Chisanga and other senior officials.
In the meantime, Mwiinde is probably having mabisi and chiwantu for dinner with his 6 wives and 27 children.
He is untouchable, just like the rest of them.
Life is very good for our friends. It is as close to heaven as it can get.
Vote like they do.
Vote with your stomachs.
Vote wisely in 2026.