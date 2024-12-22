MAMBILIMA MP, PETER CHANDA ARRESTED

By Scoop Reporter

POLICE have arrested Mambilima Member of Parliament Jean Chisenga, New Congress Party (NCP) president Peter Chanda and his party lawyer Celestine Mukandila in connection with the theft that took place in Kawambwa on Wednesday evening, contrary to Section 272 of the Penal Code, Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.



Luapula Province Police Commissioner Mwala Yuyi says on the material day at 18:15 hours, Kawambwa Police Station received a report of theft from Charles Musonda of Lusaka who alleged that his laptop valued at K8,000 and cash amounting to K20,000 were stolen on the same day around 14:30 hours at Patrimuso Lodge in Kawambwa District.



Mr. Yuyi says according to preliminary investigations, the three accused individuals searched Mr. Musonda’s room based on suspicion that he was in possession of offensive weapons and that it was during this search that the complainant reported the theft of his property.

He says following the report, police apprehended the suspects yesterday and subsequently charged and jointly arrested them for the offence of theft.



“The accused persons have since been released on police bond and are scheduled to appear in court soon. No recovery has been made of the stolen items.



“Investigations into the matter are ongoing, and the public will be informed of further developments as they arise. The Zambia Police Service reiterates its commitment to upholding justice and ensuring the safety of citizens and their property,” Mr. Yuyi said.