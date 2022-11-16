MAMPI EXPLAINS HER DRESSING ON-STAGE

MIRRIAM Mukape, popularly known as Mampi, says her way of dressing when on stage is only an act.

Mampi who has put up a number of performances in Europe and around Africa, warned the youth to desist from imitating celebrities as most of the musicians’ dressing during performances is meant to create an impact on their audiences.

She said her main worry was the teenagers whom she said needed to distinguish between acting and real life situations.

“What I put on while on stage does not mean that is my dressing when off-stage. When

I’m on stage, it is different. I act, but some people take it the wrong way; they want to imitate me forgetting that it is just an act,” she said in an interview after an exhilarating performance with her two dancing queens at Livingstone’s East Point.

Mampi, who has a son, also warned the youths and men not to abuse the social media as a means of demeaning women.

📷 Zambian superstar singer Mampi Mukape during a performance in Uganda over the weekend.