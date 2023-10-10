Mampi pledges to support Mwizukanji’s meatopia restaurant!

Singer Mirriam Mukape also known as Mampi a wants to get plates of Okra Fish and Nshima at the most talked about Meatopia Restaurant located in Lusaka.

Mampi has pledged to buy 30 women each a plate of Okra Fish who will go at the restaurant tomorrow by 12hrs.

“This is a way of appreciating women and also supporting Mwizukanji’s business which I know she has been putting in alot when it comes to entrepreneurship”, the queen diva says.

Mampi says she s just trying to encourage Mwizukanji who she addresses as her twin sister to do more in this business because she believes it also encourages other women to do the same and pretty much just giving back the little she can share.

Credit: NKANI