MAN, 27, MARRIES 14 YEAR OLD GIRL AS 2ND WIFE



A 27-YEAR-OLD man of Mapanza, Choma, has been arrested by police for allegedly marrying a 14-year-old as his second wife.



Southern Province police commanding officer Auxensio Daka said Caesar Hazilundu, of Maanda village, is facing charges of child marriage and defilement.



Hazilundu is suspected to have eloped with the teenager in June before deciding to take her in as a second wife.



“The victim stopped going to school and opted to get into the polygamous affair but this brought confusion in Hazilundu’s marriage with the first wife,” Mr Daka said. “



This led to the marriage separation with the older wife.



“The girl has been retrieved from [the] marriage and the suspect has been arrested for child marriage and defilement.”



The girl was handed to the Ministry of Community Development for counselling.



ZDM