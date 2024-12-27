MAN, 29, TAKES OWN LIFE IN LUNDAZI OVER DEBT



By Miniver Maluba – Dec 26, 2024,



A 29 year old man of Lundazi district in Eastern Province has hanged himself by using a belt after he failed to pay the money he is said to have borrowed from someone.





The deceased identified as Shaba Chirwa 29, of Kalopa compound in Lundazi was found hanging in a tree in Lundazi’s main graveyard on December 21, 2024.



The incident occured on December 21, 2024 between 7:00 hours and 9:00 hours.





Eastern Province Police Commissioner, Robertson Mweemba confirmed to ZANIS in Lundazi that the deceased who had gone to drink beer the previous night arrived at the sister’s house where he was being kept and found a named man he was owing money waiting for him to collect his money.





Mr Mweemba said it was then that his sister, Esther Chirwa advised the deceased to settle the debt and desist from borrowing money for beer.



“The sister advised him to settle the debt he had but instead he resorted to breaking all the glass panes for the house saying she was not supposed to come into the issue which she never knew anything about,” the police commissioner narrated.





The deceased sister threatened to report him to the police for perpetually damaging property in the home.



Upon hearing that, the now deceased person left home for an unknown destination and his body was later discovered hanging in a tree by the graveyard.





The deceased’s body has since been deposited at Lundazi District Hospital mortuary awaiting burial.



ZANIS/LUNDAZI.