Man accused of attacking actor Steve Buscemi at random in New York

The police arrested a suspect in the random attack on actor Steve Buscemi in New York City on Friday.

The actor from “Boardwalk Empire” and “Fargo”, who is 66 years old, was walking in midtown Manhattan on May 8 when a stranger hit him in the face, according to the city police. He was brought to a hospital because his left eye was bruised, swollen, and bleeding, but other than that he was fine, his spokesperson said.

The police arrested someone for the attack, but they haven’t said who it is or what they’re being charged with yet.

On Tuesday, they said they found the person who hit Buscemi. He is a 50-year-old man who might not have a home. They also showed pictures of him to the public. The police did not say right away on Friday if the person they arrested was the same man they had identified earlier in the week.

Buscemi’s publicist didn’t call back right away. In the past, they said the actor was “a victim of a random act of violence in the city” and that he was okay.

In March, Michael Stuhlbarg, who acted with Buscemi in “Boardwalk Empire,” got hit in the back of his neck with a rock while walking in Central Park in Manhattan. Stuhlbarg ran after the person who attacked him. The person was caught by the police outside the park.