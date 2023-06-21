MAN ACCUSED OF BEING WIZARD KILLS SELF AFTER HACKING ACCUSER

A MAN of Kanchibiya, Muchinga Province, has committed suicide after he hacked his relative following accusations of practising witchcraft.

Raphael Kapumba, aged between 50 and 55, committed suicide on Saturday after he allegedly hacked Moris Mwaba, 20.

It is alleged that Kapumba was being accused of practising witchcraft by his 25-year-old grandson Mwamba Mwila.

This was also the case on Saturday but Mwaba’s crime seemed to have been the suggestion that they discuss the matter as a family.

This unsettled Kapumba, who got an axe and hacked Mwaba on the head whereby he sustained a deep cut.

Muchinga Province police commanding officer Kaunda Mubanga said Kapumba thought he had killed Mwaba and ran into the bush, where he committed suicide.

Mwaba was rushed to the hospital, where he was treated and discharged before Kapumba committed suicide.

“The relatives have been advised to bury the body because police do not suspect foul play,” he sai