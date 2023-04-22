MAN ACCUSED OF BEWITCHING HIS BROTHER IN CHIYOBOLA TO TAKE LEGAL ACTION

Commotion characterised the burial of the late Mr. Bruno Chilundu yesterday in Chiyobola village in Monze District of Southern Province after the coffin allegedly refused to be buried.

Mourners were left in shock as the coffin is said to have dragged pallbearers searching for the person who is suspected to have bewitched the deceased.

The coffin is said to have hit the elder brother to the late as the person responsible for the death.

Late in the afternoon calm returned and the burial took place.

And the elder brother to the deceased who was hit by the coffin and identified as Mr. Patrick Chilundu described what happened as simply magic aimed at denting his image in the village.

Mr. Chilundu explained to Chikuni Radio News that even the pallbearers who were carrying the coffin are from the same village and they may have been used by those trying to hurt him.

He explains that he loved his young brother and at no point did they ever have a misunderstanding, and some people just want to bring confusion in the Chilundu family.

Mr. Chilundu says he plans to take legal action against those accusing of being behind the brother’s death.

Meanwhile Headman Milambo, Alfred Litebi, says while what happened yesterday is shocking he is appealing for calm and unity within the bereaved family.

Chikuni Community Radio FM