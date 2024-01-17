MAN ACCUSED OF STEALING 30 GOATS

A 23-year-old man of Itezhi –Tezhi District in Southern Province is alleged to have stolen 30 goats valued at K30, 000.

ZANIS reports that Kisko Shimbizhi, from Lubanda area in Chikaza Munyama Chiefdom in Itezhi -Tezhi District is charged with stock theft.

Particulars of the offence allege that on 12th December, 2023 in Itezhi-Tezhi, Shimbizhi did steal 30 goats valued at K30, 000, property of Denmark Hamuhwanga.

When the case came up for plea before Itezhi –Tezhi Magistrate Weatson Mweemba, Shimbizhi told the court that he understood the charge and denied it.

Magistrates Mweemba adjourned the matter to 22nd January, 2024 for commencement of trial.

If convicted under the new law, Kisko would get up to 14 years in jail.

Byta FM