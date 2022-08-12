MAN ACCUSED OF STEALING 5 LADY’S KNICKERS PLEADS NOT GUILTY

A 34 year old man of Monze has pleaded not guilty to breaking into a house and stealing 5 lady’s pants and a handbag among other items altogether valued at K4, 500.

Byta FM Court Journalist reports that Marcus Mooya of Chingani Village in Mwanza Chiefdom stood charged after he allegedly broke into the home of Priscilla Himani on 25th May, 2022.

Among other items said to have been stolen include a hair blower, 2 hair toners, a laptop bag, a phone and K2, 700 cash.

Himani testified that Mooya, who was a stranger to her, came to her home asking to borrow a pressure pump with which to inflate the tyres on his bicycle, which she could not assist him with as she did not own one.

She said she locked her home shortly after that, and went to the market at around 10 hours, noting that she left the house keys under the door mat as she lives with a school child who was expected to be back home soon.

Himani narrated that she returned home around 11 hours and found her door open with various items missing, later realizing that there were bicycle tyre prints in her yard similar to those of Mooya’s bike.

She said she met Mooya by chance at the market about 5 days later and demanded that he return the items he stole, which led to his subsequent arrest.

Magistrate Micheal Mulalelo adjourned the matter to the 19th of August, 2022 for continued trial.