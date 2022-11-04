MAN ACCUSED OF STEALING SIM CARD CONTAINING K36 000 MOBILE MONEY

An Airtel Money Booth Operator has narrated before the Choma Magistrate how Robert Banda, 35, allegedly stole her mobile money Sim-card containing K36 520 therein.

This is a case in which Banda from Lusaka’s Misisi Compound, stands charged with one count of theft involving the aforementioned amount, property of Christopher Chanda, a businessman from Mochipapa.

Oness Siafunda testified that on 13th April, 2022, the accused person went to her booth to deposit a K100 before he later went back to withdraw a K7, 000.

Siafunda told the court that after completing the transactions, she put the phone on the counter to concentrate on the K7 000 that the customer withdrew, which she later handed over.

She narrated that when another customer went to deposit, the phone indicated to insert a sim-card which prompted her to check the provision and only to discover it was missing.

And Christopher Chanda testified that when he received a call from Siafunda over the missing sim-card, he called someone from Airtel to block the number to secure the money.

Chanda said he was informed that the money had already been withdrawn and he proceeded to report the matter to the police.

Resident Magistrate Ethel Phiri has set 8th November, 2022 for the continuation of trial.