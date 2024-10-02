Man Accuses Father and Stepmother of Witchcraft Before Burning Down House and Car

The quiet community of Chinhoyi was left in disbelief after a heated family dispute spiralled out of control, resulting in a young man burning his father’s house and car. The shocking incident has been a significant topic of discussion as details unfolded during a lengthy trial at the Chinhoyi Magistrates’ Court.

Following months of legal proceedings, the court has finally rendered a verdict in the case involving Knowledge Jani, a 21-year-old resident of Shackleton Mine, Chinhoyi. He faced charges of malicious property damage, and the ruling was eagerly awaited by both the community and the affected family.

Details of the Incident

The chaotic events unfolded on the 22nd of April, 2024, when Knowledge Jani stormed his father’s residence in a rage. During the confrontation, Jani accused his father and stepmother of practising witchcraft, which he claimed was the reason behind his prolonged illness.

In a rage, Jani began to vandalize his father’s vehicle, a Nissan Sunny, parked outside the property. He used stones to shatter the windows and cause extensive damage to the vehicle’s bodywork. His rampage didn’t stop there. In a calculated move, he siphoned out fuel from the car’s tank and poured it onto the house, setting it on fire.

Jani then returned to the already battered car and set it ablaze. The property, engulfed in flames, suffered severe damage before emergency responders could arrive. In a state of shock, his father contacted the police, who swiftly responded and apprehended Knowledge Jani at the scene.

According to the official assessment, the total damages incurred from the destruction of the house and vehicle were estimated to be approximately USD 14,000.

Legal Proceedings and Sentencing

The Chinhoyi Magistrates’ Court found Knowledge Jani guilty of malicious damage to property. The court handed down a sentence of 4 years in prison, with one year suspended, on the condition that he does not commit a similar offence within that period. As a result, Jani will serve an effective jail term of 3 years.