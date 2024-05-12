MAN ACCUSES WIFE OF INFIDELITY, KILLS HIMSELF

A 27 year old man of Kabisapi area in Mushindamo district has committed suicide after accusing his wife of infidelity.

North Western Province Police Commanding Officer Dennis Moola confirmed to ZANIS that Steven Kachaka hanged himself with a chitenge material in his house.

Mr Moola said investigations revealed that the deceased returned home on Thursday from a bar where he works and did not talk to his wife.

He stated that the following day, his wife, Angela Kibokoto, aged 23 went for a church gathering and later in the day received a call from her husband who accused her of infidelity and threatened to kill himself.

Mr Moola said the wife rushed home where she discovered the body of her husband hanging from the roofing planks.

“That call alarmed her and she went home where she discovered the body of the husband hanging from the roofing planks and couldn’t respond,” she said.

He added that she alerted the neighbors and the Police.

Mr Moola said Police suspect no foul play and due to the location of the village from the hospital the relatives have since buried the body.

