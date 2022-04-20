MAN ADMITS KILLING BESTIE WHOM HE FOUND HAVING SEX WITH HIS WIFE IN THE BUSH AS THEIR CHILD WATCHED THE ACT

A 28-Year-old man of Vubwi district has admitted killing his ‘best friend’ after he found him having sex with his wife in the bush.

The Chipata High Court heard that Lameck Phiri caught his friend, Gift Wilson (a Malawian), in the act with his wife in the bush.

Phiri told Chipata High Court resident judge Mercy Makubalo that he caught his wife, Benati Phiri, on August 21, 2021 having sexual intercourse with his “long-time best friend” in the bush while their child was watching the act.

“On the material day around 18:00 hours, I returned home from the garden and I didn’t find my wife at home. Since it was late, I went to inquire from her friend, who showed me the direction where she had gone. I started following the direction where my wife had gone to and I found her in the bush having sex with my best friend while our young child was watching,” he narrated.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail