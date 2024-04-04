Man admits to stealing US$1.8m worth of items from Beverly Hills hotel in Los Angeles

A man from Southern California admitted to stealing jewelry, clothes, and other things worth almost US$2 million from people staying at a hotel in Beverly Hills. He then went to Florida to sell the stolen stuff. Federal prosecutors shared this information on Tuesday.

Jobson Marangoni De Castro, 38, admitted to taking and moving stolen things across state lines. This is a serious crime that could send him to federal prison for up to 10 years, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

De Castro went after two people from Brazil who came to Beverly Hills for a fashion event. According to court papers, they had six suitcases full of expensive jewelry and items worth around $1.8m.

He lied to a hotel worker to get a key to the victims’ room and took all their suitcases while they were eating dinner, according to prosecutors.

De Castro went to Miami and messaged someone on social media to sell a diamond necklace and luxury watch. He said he didn’t have papers for them because he found them in a box that belonged to his mom. The next day, the buyer sent $50,000 for the jewelry, and De Castro brought it to the buyer’s store in Miami, as said by investigators.

The jewelry that De Castro had matched the description of the stolen items from Beverly Hills, so he was arrested, court papers show.

Mr Castro has been in jail since August 2023. He has to appear in court on April 30 to find out how much money was lost. A court date for the sentencing will be set in the coming months.

The FBI and the Beverly Hills Police Department looked into the case together.