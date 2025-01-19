By CIC.



MAN ARRESTED AFTER BEING FOUND WITH DEAD ROASTED DOGS READY FOR SELL TO THE BUTCHERIES AND RESTAURANTS.



A 30 year old Ndola businessman identified as Derrick Sinyangwe of Itawa area has been arrested by police after his girlfriend reported him for keeping dead roasted dogs.



Deborah Mutale the girlfriend to Derrick was eager to see what his lover has been hiding in his other room, and after he forgot locking his room and rushed for a long shower, Deborah quickly sneaked through the room only to find a number of dead roasted dogs covered down on a carpet. And when she inquired over the same, Derrick disclosed to her that he was supplying dog meat in several butcheries which they sell as beef to unsuspecting customers.





This angered Deborah and so she rushed to the nearby police station and reported the matter. Derrick has since been put in custody as police investigate the matter further. Derrick told the police he has been in the business of selling dogs to several restaurants in Ndola and Kitwe for close to 4 years now. He said restaurants owners then cook dog meat together with little beef and disguise it as pure beef.

According to Derrick, nearly all Ndola Residents have tasted dog meat before as he also supplies it in several respected butcheries and restaurants. This is life!



