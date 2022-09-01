MAN ARRESTED FOR ADMIRING HIS BIOLOGICAL MOTHER

A 31 year old of Malawi in Muchinji has been arrested for allegedly watching the nakedness of his biological mother as she was bathing.

The drug addicted suspect who is an ex-convict after serving a 4 year custodial sentence was discharged from prison early this year after court found him guilty of theft of motor 4 motor bikes and 2 bicycles.



Kaitano Lubrino Mchinji Police Station spokesperson told the Maravi Post that although coming from the reformatory process, Gilbert Banda continued being problematic and naughty to the family.



Lubrino said on August 29 (Monday), mother to the suspect (name withheld) was taking a bath and whilst in the process, she was shocked to see her own son standing besides her busy watching her womanhood after she washed soup from her face.

“Following this abomination act, the 55 year old mother asked what her son wanted in the bath-room and later screamed for help when he said he had feelings for her.



“Upon hearing that his relatives and some neighbours were ganging up against him, he ran away until yesterday Tuesday when he was arrested by police,” said Lubrino.



He adds, “Currently, the police have registered a case of conduct likely to cause breach of peace as investigations to establish his intention to sneak into where his mother was bathing continue”.



The suspect hails from Robert 5 village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Zulu in Mchinji and he will appear in court soon.

Source : Maravi Post