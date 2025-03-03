Man arrested for allegedly flogging his wife to de@th

The police in Bauchi state have arrested a 50-year-old businessman identified as Nuru Isa, for allegedly flogging his wife, Wasila Abdullahi, to de@th after a fierce argument over the handling of food ingredients and fruits prepared to break the Ramadan fast over the weekend.

A misunderstanding ensued between the couple and escalated to a violent confrontation in their matrimonial residence in Fadaman Mada, Bauchi metropolis.

Confirming the incident, the Bauchi state Police Command spokesperson CSP Ahmed Wakil said preliminary investigations indicate that Isah has been arrested.

He said Isah is accused of using a cane to strike his wife, which resulted in her collapsing and becoming unconscious and certified dead by a medical doctor at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital Bauchi.

Wakil said the deceased has been placed in the mortuary pending autopsy procedures. He explained that a thorough investigation into the matter has commenced, adding that the cane used in the assault has been recovered as exhibits.