Man arrested for attempting to buy two cars with a de@d person’s identity

A bold attempt to purchase two vehicles using a stolen identity was thwarted by quick-thinking dealership employees and law enforcement officials.

On August 10, 2024, at approximately 12:20 p.m., Memphis Police officers responded to a reported fraud at Gossett Kia, located at 1900 Covington Pike.

The suspect, identified as 63-year-old William Hayes, was reportedly in the process of purchasing two Kia Telluride SUVs using a fake Tennessee driver’s license bearing the name of a deceased individual. Unaware that the dealership had already contacted the authorities, Hayes went through the entire purchasing process.

In a video that has since gone viral, Hayes is seen shaking hands with a dealership employee, appearing confident that his fraudulent scheme had succeeded. However, moments after being handed the keys to the vehicles, he was arrested by police officers who were waiting nearby.

The two vehicles, valued at $158,885.00, were safely recovered. Hayes has been charged with forgery, with a bond set at $50,000. The charges against him include forgery, with a potential value between $60,000 and $250,000, and attempted theft of property within the same value range.

The Memphis Police Department confirmed the arrest and charges in a statement, warning others about the severe consequences of engaging in fraudulent activities. Hayes remains in custody as the investigation continues.