MAN ARRESTED FOR DÊFILING GIRLFRIENDS SIX YEARS OLD DAUGHTER

A THIRTY-ONE YEAR OLD man of Mpika has been arrested for allegedly dêfiling his girlfriend’s six year old child.

The incident happened on February 24, this year around 22:00 hours in Chitulika village, chief Chikwanda.

The victim’s mother aged 28 reported that her daughter was defiled by her boyfriend Worry Pandeko of Mpika district.

Muchinga province police commanding officer Paul Achiume said on the material date, the two slept in the living room because the complainant’s father was visiting, leaving the child sleeping in her bedroom.

“In the middle of the night, the suspect demanded for sex from his girlfriend but she declined and slept not knowing that her boyfriend now the suspect woke up and went in the bedroom were the victim was sleeping and defiled her,” he said.

Mr Achiume said the following day, the mother observed sores on the victim’s private parts.

“In the morning he left and the victim didn’t say anything to her mother until in the afternoon when she told her that she had a sore on her private part, when she was taken to the hospital, the reporter was told that her child was defiled. When she asked the victim, she opened up and told her that she was defiled,” he said.

Mr Achiume said police managed to apprehend the suspect with the help from the Community Crime Prevention Unit.

He said the suspect is detained in custody and will appear in court soon.

