MAN ARRESTED FOR EXHUMING ‘OWN BODY’

IN A BIZZARE incident, a 21-year-old man of Nampundwe in Shibuyunji district has been arrested for exhuming a body of another man at a grave yard, which he claimed was his.

Cosmas Chali, of Nampundwe, claimed the man who died on October 24 this year and was buried at Shakeemba village grave yard was not Solomon Kasulwe but that it was him.

He told police that he exhumed the body because he wanted to confirm that the person in the coffin was not Kasulwe but himself.

When officers at Shibuyunji Police Station summoned his relatives to find out why Chali was claiming that he was the one who died, his mother expressed shock. “We are equally shocked on why he is saying that he died.

The family has not buried any one this year and the person whose body he was exhuming was actually our church-mate enews.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail