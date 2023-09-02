MAN ARRESTED FOR FILMING HIMSELF EATING FOOD WORTH K23 IN SHOPRITE BEFORE PAYING

Police have arrested and charged a man of Matero who appeared in a video that went viral on social media where he was seen eating biscuits and drinking a beverage in Shoprite without paying for them.

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale tells Byta FM Zambia News that Francis Nundwe, 23, has been charged with Theft, adding that the value of the stolen items is K23.98.

He says Nundwe is alleged to have committed the offence on August 14, 2023 between 13:00 hours and 14:00 hours in Matero Shoprite.

Mwale says the suspect was released on Police Bond waiting to appear in court.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9