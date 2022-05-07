A 20-year-old man identified as Thokozani Tchalesi has been arrested at Nthondo in Ntchisi for allegedly having sex with a goat.

The incident occurred a Mkhako grazing land within the village.

The culprit was caught in the act by the owner of the Goat.

Sergeant Yohane Tasowana, Public Relations Officer for Ntchisi Police Station, said the owner heard a strange noise from the grazing land prompting him to go and check what was happening.

During the check, he found the suspect busy sexually abusing the Goat.

The owner reported the issue to Nthondo Police Unit which led to the arrest of the suspect.

Thokozani Tchalesi has been charged with bestiality, and will appear in court soon to answer the charge leveled against him.

Tchalesi comes from Mkhako 1 village, in the area of Traditional Authority Nthondo in Ntchisi district.