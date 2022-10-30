Man arrested for inserting cooking stick in pregnant wife’s anus, private part

A SIX-MONTH OLD pregnant woman of Lusaka’s Misisi Township is nursing serious injuries at University Teaching Hospitals (UTH) after her husband allegedly raped and tortured her for four days by inserting a cooking stick in her private part and anus.

The victim, Mwenya Mukabe, 22, said her husband, Richard Mulenga, 35, suspected her of having an affair with a man he found chatting with her outside their yard.

Ms Mukabe is expected to undergo surgery to remove the dead baby.

Her husband was apprehended by Good Samaritans, who took him to Misisi police post, where he is detained, after they rescued her from the house, where she was locked.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail