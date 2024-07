MAN ARRESTED FOR INSULTING PRESIDENT



June 30, 2024 – Police have arrested a man seen in a video circulating on social media platforms who disguised himself in a face mask while uttering insults against the Republican President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema.



The suspect was arrested on June 29, 2024 in Mkushi District. He was identified as Musichili Chola, aged 45, of Itala Compound in Mkushi District. He is detained in Police custody.



Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer