MAN ARRESTED FOR KEEPING DOG CARCASSES IN HIS HOUSE

Police in Lusaka are holding a 50-year-old man identified as Jibodu Babatunde Olukayode for the offence of Cruelty to Animals.

This was after Police received information from a member of the public that a foreign male person in Meanwood Ibex area was killing dogs and let them to rot and form maggots which he could use for unknown purposes.

A combined team of officers from Zambia Police, Drug Enforcement Commission, Department of Immigration, Provincial Veterinary Department and Public Health Department of the Lusaka City Council conducted a search at the house on January 17, 2023 between 14:00 hours and 20:00 hours where they discovered three cages in one of the rooms of which one contained four pieces of dog carcass in a rotten state with several flies.

The team also discovered boxes containing woovers, Television sets and other assorted household properties in the ceiling board of the house.

The premises which is installed with several surveillance cameras had 14 live dogs within the yard.

The suspect who lives alone at the said house, is believed to be a British National of Nigerian origin.

He is currently detained in Police custody charged with Cruelty to Animals and other Public Health related offences.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer