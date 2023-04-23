MAN ARRESTED FOR RAPING LATE UNCLES WIFE

A man aged 33 of Kansengwe village in Chief Shakumbila’s Chiefdom in Mumbwa District has been arrested for allegedly raping his 47-year-old aunt.

Choma ward councillor Debbie Chilombe, in an interview, said before the incident happened, Clifford Muchaili had proposed to take the place of his late uncle but her aunt, Ophen Namwando, rejected his proposal.

The incident happened on Wednesday, April 19, between 23:00 hours and midnight. Mr Chilombe said on the material day, Muchaili had gone to drink beer and upon his return, he entered his aunt’s house, where he forcefully slept with her.

“Mr Muchaili has been trying to marry his aunt after his uncle passed away two years ago but she rejected his proposal. He then decided to force himself on her.