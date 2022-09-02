MAN ARRESTED FOR SAYING HH KILLED SATA

A 35 year old man who alleged that Hakainde Hichilema was responsible for the death of former President, Michael Sata, has been formally charged and arrested the offence of Defamation of the President Contrary to Section 69 of the Penal Code Act.

Lawrence Bwalya Muchinda of Barlastone in Lusaka West is on 21st August, 2022 said to have published by way of Tik Tok, a social media application, defamatory remarks against Hichilema.

Police Spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga tells Byta FM News that the accused is currently detained in custody and will appear in court soon.

Hamoonga has since warned persons in the habit of committing criminal offences on the cyber space that they will be traced.

In a video that went viral, Muchinda pledged to expose the part Hichilema allegedly played in the demise of Sata, stating that he used a chemical to infect the former president through a hand shake.

He further alleged that Hichilema was in the habit of wearing hand gloves in his early days of office because he was aware that a similar fate might befall him.- Byta FM