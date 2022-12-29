MAN ARRESTED FOR SAYING LOZIS, KAONDES AND TONGAS HAVE TAKEN GOVT INSTITUTIONS AS A FARM

A 32 year old man of Lusaka’s N’gombe Compound has been charged and arrested for the offence of expressing or showing Hatred, Ridicule or Contempt for Persons because of their Race, Tribe and Place of origin or colour.

Allan Phiri, on an unknown date but within December, 2022, is said to have published without lawful excuse, recorded voice notes alleging that Lozis, Kaondes and Tongas have taken advantage of government institutions as a farm, depriving other tribes.

The offence is contrary to Section 70 Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Deputy Police Spokesperson, Danny Mwale, tells Byta FM that the suspect is currently detained in custody awaiting Court appearance.

