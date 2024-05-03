 man arrested for stabbing his girlfriend after she dumped him

A resident of Hopley in Harare, Zimbabwe, has been arrested and arraigned in court for stabbing his girlfriend after she dumped him.

The 40-year-old man who has been identified as Tichafa Mugwaga, was arraigned before Harare Regional Magistrate Mr Taurai Manuwere, and charged with attempted murder.

It was gathered that Mugwaga had been in a relationship with Rosemary Moyo, aged 39, since 2017, and the two had been living together. However, on the evening of April 30th, at approximately 7 p.m., Ms Moyo informed Mugwaga of her decision to end their relationship due to undisclosed reasons. Subsequently, she gathered her belongings and left Mugwaga’s residence.

While escorting Ms Moyo to the bus stop, Mugwaga allegedly attacked her with a knife, inflicting a wound on her collarbone without provocation. Ms Moyo sustained injuries and was promptly taken to a hospital for medical examination. Fortunately, Moyo was treated and survived the attack, and this led to the arrest of her ex-lover.

The suspect has been granted bail of US$50 and remanded in custody until June 4.